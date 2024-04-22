Former Browns OT Joe Thomas ranked as the best player from the 2007 NFL draft Class

Pro Football Focus announced that former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas was the greatest player from the 2007 NFL draft.

The rankings are based on the player’s career PFF grades. Joe Thomas’s career PFF grade was 95.1. It is a testament to how refined and technical he was as a player. Thomas was a craftsman who perfected his technique over a ten-year career. While his contemporaries may have been stronger or faster, no one could match Thomas’s down-to-down consistency. He was the cornerstone of a franchise that was anything but consistent.

Joe Thomas was the best of a stacked 2007 Draft Class 🌟 pic.twitter.com/4p7nlbOZrc — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) April 19, 2024

Thomas’s consistency is highlighted best by his PFF grades compared to his peers. Thomas scores well ahead of the other three Hall of Fame players from the 2007 NFL draft. The 2007 NFL draft may go down as one of the best drafts in the history of the NFL. It could potentially see four more class members in the Hall of Fame. Adrian Peterson, Marshawn Lynch, Marshal Yanda, and Eric Weddle could all be enshrined in Canton by the end of the decade.

No matter how many players get into the Hall of Fame, Joe Thomas was the best player. There was a lot of debate in 2007 about whether the Browns should draft Adrian Peterson, Calvin Johnson, or Joe Thomas. While all of them would’ve helped, the Browns made the right choice choosing Joe Thomas. He brought respectability to an unrespectable franchise.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire