Former Browns lineman Chris Smith visiting Panthers today

The Panthers are going to need plenty of help on the defensive line this offseason, so they’re beginning the process now.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers are bringing former Browns defensive lineman Chris Smith for a visit.

Smith played nine games for the Browns last year, but was waived in December. He has also played for the Jaguars.

He’s hoping to keep his career going after a trying year off the field. The mother of his daughter was struck and killed in a car accident last September.

The Panthers are in the midst of an overhaul on defense, and need bodies to compensate for a long list of free agents up front (Gerald McCoy and Mario Addision for starters, and they’re not picking up Dontari Poe‘s option and Wes Horton has retired). Defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb has some familiarity with Smith, as he coached with the Browns last year.

