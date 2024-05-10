Former Broncos safety Justin Simmons shows support for rookie Kris Abrams-Draine

One of the most shocking decisions of the 2023 offseason was when the Denver Broncos made safety Justin Simmons a salary cap casualty.

Since then, Simmons has been nothing but gracious regarding his situation with the team, as well as his prolonged free agent journey, as no teams have signed him as of this post.

It has been over two months since Simmons was released, and his iconic number 31 was not given to any of the new incoming free agents. However, the Broncos announced new rookie jersey numbers, and defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine received Simmons’ 31 on Thursday.

Seeing a rookie take Simmons’ number became a source of contention among Broncos Country, so much so that Simmons spoke out on social media.

“Can’t believe I have to address this but if you supported me in Denver then please support Kris Abrams-Draine,” Simmons posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “My number isn’t getting retired. I appreciate the support and sensitivity to me leaving but let’s support the young gun! I know he will make it HIS number.”

Simmons continues to show why he was such a leader and a beloved member of the Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire