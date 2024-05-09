Former Boise State point guard announces he’s transferring to storied Big East program

Another former Boise State basketball player has found a new school.

Point guard Roddie Anderson III announced Thursday that he has committed to Xavier. Anderson put his name in the transfer portal shortly after the Broncos picked up a commitment from former San Jose State point guard Alvaro Cardenas last month.

Anderson, who joined the Broncos last year after one season at UC San Diego, became the fourth Boise State basketball player to transfer elsewhere this year. He followed combo guard Chibuzo Agbo, who landed at USC, point guard Jace Whiting (UNLV) and guard Kobe Young (Cal State Fullerton).

The Broncos replenished their ranks with Dylan Anderson, a 7-foot forward from Arizona, and former NAIA All-American guard Javan Buchanan, who averaged 20.5 points a game last season at Indiana Wesleyan.

Anderson played in 33 games and started 27 last season for the Broncos. He averaged 6.5 points a game and finished the season tied with forward Cam Martin with a team-high 78 assists. Martin played in 32 games last season but started just six in what was his final season of eligibility.

Anderson’s offensive production improved late last season. He scored more than 10 points in four of the Broncos’ final seven games, including a season-high 16 against San Diego State. He struggled to create points for his teammates, though. Anderson posted more than three assists in a game just seven times, and he didn’t record any assists in the loss to Colorado in the NCAA Tournament.

At Xavier, which finished last season with a 16-18 record and went 9-11 in the Big East Conference, guard Dayvion McKnight announced last month that he’s returning for a fifth season. He led the team with 162 assists last season. Sophomore Desmond Claude, who finished last season with 110 assists, transferred to USC.

The Musketeers, who are once again coached by Sean Miller, ended last season with a 78-76 loss to Georgia in the first round of the NIT. Miller helped a school with a strong basketball past become even better in his first tenure as head coach, going 120-47 in five seasons and reaching the NCAA Tournament four times, including a Sweet 16 appearance and an Elite Eight berth. He then went to coach successfully at Arizona, and returned to Xavier in 2022.

The Musketeers, who went to the NCAA tourney 16 times between 2000 and 2020, advanced to the Sweet 16 in Miller’s first season back at the Cincinnati school. They have won 30 games all-time in the tournament.