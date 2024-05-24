Former Bengals first rounder John Ross signed by Eagles

Former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick John Ross was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles to a one-year deal this week, coming out of a retirement he announced in 2023 after playing with the Kansas City Chiefs briefly. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2021.

Ross, who is known as one of the biggest draft busts in Bengals history, was taken with the ninth overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft, one pick ahead of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Bengals have since found their own franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow with the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Coming into the league, Ross was known for his elite speed, running a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which is still the second fastest in history at the event.

In his Bengals career, Ross had 51 catches for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns, having his best season in 2019 with 28 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns.

