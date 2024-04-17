Former Bayern CEO Kahn can imagine return of coach Nagelsmann

Oliver Kahn, ex-chairman of the supervisory board of FC Bayern Munich, takes part in a discussion event at the start-up fair "Bits & Pretzels". Peter Kneffel/dpa

Oliver Kahn was involved in the axing of coach Julian Nagelsmann in his then role as Bayern Munich CEO but he can now imagine a return of Nagelsmann to the club.

"Why shouldn't he return to Bayern one day, after he has gained more experience?" Kahn told Wednesday's edition of the Sport Bild weekly.

"This has been the case with several Bayern coaches, most notably Jupp Heynckes, but also Giovanni Trapattoni and Ottmar Hitzfeld, who however rather returned to Bayertn Munich at a more mature age."

Nagelsmann, 36, had to go at Bayern in late March 2023 and is currently German national team coach on a contract until this summer's European championships.

Bayern need a coach for the new season because Nagelsmann's successor Thomas Tuchel will leave one year before the expiration of his contract.

Nagelsmann is reportedly among the candidates to fill the vacancy in what would be a swift return to the record Bundesliga champions.

Former Bayern and Germany goalkeeper Kahn was Bayern CEO from 2021 until the end of the past season when he had to go along with board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic.

The decision to part ways with Nagelsmann and sign Tuchel came during their terms.

"We saw our sporting success endangered at the time and therefore made this decision, which was certainly not easy. We weren't able to win three titles, but we still became German champions," Kahn said.

"I've often said that I thought it was very bad how this decision was implemented. It didn't go well and that still bothers me today."

Looking at Tuchel's term, Kahn said: "It says a lot when one of the most sought coaches in Europe, who in Paris led a team with difficult stars into the Champions League final and won the Champions League with Chelsea, has to struggle with so many difficulties in Munich."

Bayern's 11-year reign as Bundesliga champions ended on Sunday when Bayer Leverkusen clinched the title, they are out of the German Cup, and the only chance for silverware lies in the Champions League where they face Arsenal in a second leg quarter-final later Wednesday.