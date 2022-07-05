Former Badgers defensive lineman announces retirement from NFL

This past Friday, Former Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Beau Allen announced he is officially retiring from the NFL after seven seasons.

The seven-year NFL veteran played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New England Patriots, appearing in 90 career games.

Allen, a former seventh-round draft pick of the Eagles, registered 117 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks across three NFL teams.

He was a multi-year contributor for the Badgers from 2010-2013, appearing in 50 games and totaling 94 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

You can read Allen’s NFL retirement post below:

