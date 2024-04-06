Former Badgers coach Bo Ryan has been named to the Hall of Fame. Here's a look at his storied career.

Bo Ryan is officially a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer.

Ryan, 76, on Saturday was named to the Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was also a Hall of Fame finalist in 2023, but didn't make the cut despite an impressive resume. Ryan in 2017 was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Here's a look at Ryan's storied coaching career:

What was Bo Ryan's record at Wisconsin?

In his 14 seasons as the head coach of the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team, Ryan amassed a record of 364-130 — the most wins in UW history. His teams went 172-68 (.717) in Big Ten play.

What other teams did Bo Ryan coach?

Ryan helmed the men's basketball programs at UW-Platteville and UW-Milwaukee before taking the head coaching job at Madison.

He guided UW-Platteville to four Division III national titles — 1991, 1995, 1998 and 1999 — and those teams were a combined 119-5.

The Pioneers were the winningest NCAA men’s basketball program of the 1990s, regardless of division, with a record of 266-26 (.908).

In his two seasons as coach at UWM, the team had its first back-to-back winning seasons in nearly a decade.

Did Bo Ryan win a national championship?

UW-Platteville won four Division III national titles — in 1991, 1995, 1998 and 1999 — while Ryan was the head coach there.

The Badgers reached the Elite Eight in 2005 before losing to eventual champion North Carolina and reached the Final Four in 2014 and 2015. The Badgers lost to Kentucky in the semifinals in 2014 and to Duke in the title game in 2015.

Is Bo Ryan married?

Yes. Bo Ryan has been married to his wife, Kelly, since 1974. The couple have five children: Megan, Will, Matt, Brenna and Mairin. Will Ryan is the former head coach of the UW-Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team.

