Former Atletico Madrid assistant sacked by TV broadcaster over comment on Barcelona starlet

German Burgos has been sacked by a Spanish TV station for his comments (Getty Images)

A Spanish TV station has sacked German Burgos after his controversial remark about Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

The incident took place prior to the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Burgos reportedly said: “If football doesn’t work out for him, he can end up (working) at a traffic light.”

The comment was made while the broadcast footage showed Yamal practising tricks during the warm up.

Yamal is just 16 years old and was born in Spain to parents from Equatorial Guinea and Morocco, but already has six caps for the national side, and became the youngest player to play in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League during his side’s 3-2 win on Wednesday.

The remark has been interpreted as a reference to those who perform at traffic lights, and ask drivers for money.

Both Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain refused to do interviews with the company Burgos was working for, Movistar, after the match.

“Movistar Plus+ condemns any kind of discrimination and will not allow this type of comment from any of the employees or collaborators linked to the platform,” the broadcaster said on Thursday, reported by the BBC.

Burgos reportedly apologised for the comment, and said: “It was a comment made without meaning to hurt anyone. We talk about football, nothing else. If he felt offended, I am sorry and I apologise publicly.”

On Wednesday, Barcelona came from two goals behind to win 3-2 at the Parc des Princes, with substitute Andreas Christensen heading home the winner in the 77th minute.

The Catalan club will take a one-goal advantage back to the Nou Camp for the second leg, which takes place on Tuesday April 16 2024.