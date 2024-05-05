Former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy at the Grovewood Museum

Morristown, TN — One of the most popular Atlanta Braves players in the franchise history was in East Tennessee this morning and this was not his first trip to this neck of the woods.

Former Braves outfielder Dale Murphy was at the Grovewood baseball museum in Morristown touring the facility started by Jamison Pack.

Murphy also met and signed autographs for the hundreds of fans who turned out for the event before topping the night off with a dinner.

it was almost 50 years to the day Murphy signed to play baseball in Kingsport, and while he enjoyed his first professional gig, something was missing.

“I was homesick. I mean, I loved Kingsport and I love my teammates. And William was my first manager, but I wasn’t scared of I didn’t you know, there wasn’t a lot of information. I didn’t know what to expect. And, you know, went to Kingsport and Hoyt was there, my first manager, but I didn’t do that well. I think we played about 60, 70 games rookie league and I was I was homesick, but I discovered country ham and grits and I’m like, I think I could get used to this, says Murphy.”

We’ll have more on Murphy during the upcoming week about his feelings on not being in the hall of fame, today’s baseball with social media, P-E-D players, and Pete Rose among other things….. but first on Sunday we’ll have more on the Grovewood museum in Morristown….

