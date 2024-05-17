Former ASU wide receiver commits to Florida via transfer portal

Billy Napier and Co. scored yet another win through the college football transfer portal on Friday after earning a commitment from redshirt junior wide receiver Elijhah Badger, formerly of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Less than 24 hours prior to the announcement, Swamp247’s Blake Alderman submitted a crystal ball prediction for Florida while Nick de la Torre reported that Gators Online also cast a prediction for the Orange and Blue.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound pass-catcher originally in the 2020 cycle made an official visit to UF earlier this week and came away with a better understanding of what Florida has to offer.

Badger is now officially a member of the Orange and Blue.

Recruiting Summary

Badger is a four-star transfer portal prospect according to 247Sports, ranking No. 184 overall and No. 36 at his position.

As a prep recruit in the 2020 cycle, he was also a four-star prospect according to both 247Sports and On3. The former ranked him at No. 182 overall and No. 6 at the athlete position while the latter placed him at No. 121 overall and No. 23 at wide receiver.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire