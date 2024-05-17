Advertisement

Former ASU wide receiver commits to Florida via transfer portal

adam dubbin
Billy Napier and Co. scored yet another win through the college football transfer portal on Friday after earning a commitment from redshirt junior wide receiver Elijhah Badger, formerly of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Less than 24 hours prior to the announcement, Swamp247’s Blake Alderman submitted a crystal ball prediction for Florida while Nick de la Torre reported that Gators Online also cast a prediction for the Orange and Blue.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound pass-catcher originally in the 2020 cycle made an official visit to UF earlier this week and came away with a better understanding of what Florida has to offer.

Badger is now officially a member of the Orange and Blue.

Recruiting Summary

Badger is a four-star transfer portal prospect according to 247Sports, ranking No. 184 overall and No. 36 at his position.

As a prep recruit in the 2020 cycle, he was also a four-star prospect according to both 247Sports and On3. The former ranked him at No. 182 overall and No. 6 at the athlete position while the latter placed him at No. 121 overall and No. 23 at wide receiver.

