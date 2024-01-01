Former Arkansas QB Jefferson joins former Arkansas OC Malzahn

KJ Jefferson and Gus Malzahn both know what it’s like to beloved then cast aside by Arkansas.

That isn’t the primary reason they will team up in 2024, of course, but their mutual connection to the Razorbacks is more than just a standard line in the story after Jefferson, Arkansas’ starting quarterback the last three years, committed to Central Florida, coached by Arkansas’ offensive coordinator in 2006, on Monday.

Jefferson had long been rumored to head to UCF as the fit made a ton of sense. Malzahn has been a fan of running quarterbacks for a majority of his college coaching career.

And Jefferson can run. He’s second all-time for yards rushing by a quarterback in Arkansas history and he’s the school’s career leader in yards passing and passing touchdowns.

He also, unfairly, fell out of favor of a certain portion of the Razorbacks fan base after the Hogs struggled to a 4-8 season. Jefferson threw for 2,107 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2023. He was also sacked more than any quarterback in FBS as Arkansas finished 129th out of 133 FBS team in sacks allowed.

Malzahn spent just one controversial year with the Razorbakcs in 2006 before moving to Tulsa and Auburn as offensive coordinator from 2007-2011. He then returned to coach Arkansas State in 2012 before landing at Auburn from 2013-2020 and began at UCF in 2021. The Golden Knights went 6-7 in 2023.

