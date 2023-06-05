Former Appleton East basketball standout Emily La Chapell enters transfer portal, will leave Marquette

Emily La Chapell, who made the all-Big East freshman team for Marquette last season, has entered the transfer portal.

MILWAUKEE − Emily La Chapell has entered the transfer portal.

La Chapell, who recently completed her freshman season on the Marquette women's basketball team and is a former Appleton East standout, officially made the move Monday morning.

"Choosing to leave Marquette after one season is a tough decision and unrelated to any success or result on the basketball court," La Chapell said through email on Tuesday. "I appreciate all the support from Marquette and, even broader, the basketball community. I fully intended on being at Marquette for my entire college career, so my excitement for the next phase is tempered by the sadness of leaving Marquette."

The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 5.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32 games for the Golden Eagles, including 20 starts. She made the Big East all-freshman team and was the Big East freshman of the week on two occasions.

La Chapell said that the transfer portal deadline expired before she entered and that she will have to most likely red shirt, though there is a waiver process.

"As for the process, right now I am seeing what schools have scholarships available," she added. "The timeline for getting to the next school will vary by program, but unlike being recruited out of high school, you have a compressed timeline. My family and I will schedule visits with schools in the near future."

La Chapell was an Associated Press all-state first-team selection her junior and senior years. She finished with 1,885 points in her high school career and led her team to the WIAA Division 1 state title game her senior season. She was named the Fox Valley Association co-player of the year after averaging 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals.

