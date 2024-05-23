Former Alabama SF Brandon Miller ranked a top-25 player under the age of 25 by The Ringer

The San Antonio Spurs‘ No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama stole the show this season with one of the most remarkable rookie seasons in NBA history as he finished runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year rankings while averaging 21.4 ppg, 10.6 rpg and 3.9 apg. Quietly though, former Alabama Crimson Tide SF Brandon miller was phenomenal for the Charlotte Hornets after being their No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 NBA draft.

This year, Miller became just the third rookie in Charlotte history to win the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award in three consecutive months alongside LaMelo Ball in 2020-21 and Raymond Felton in 2005-06. Miller appeared in 74 games for the Hornets this year, averaging 17.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 2.4 apg in 32.2 minutes a night. As a 6’7″ lights-out shooter with a ton of defensive potential, he is the perfect player for the modern-day NBA. The Ringer staff ranked the NBA’s next generation with the top 25 players under 25, where Miller was ranked No. 17.

The Ringer believes there is a lot of hope for Miller saying,

“In his first season, Miller quickly established himself as a franchise pillar. His GOAT is Paul George, and Miller paid tribute to him by producing a better rookie season than George’s, averaging 17 points, four boards, two assists, and at least one highlight play per night. His combination of athleticism, versatility, offensive efficiency, and smooth shooting has the Hornets giddy about his potential ascent into superstardom.”

However, if there is a reason for doubt it’s because,

“During its second run as the Charlotte Hornets, the franchise has struggled to build competent teams, mired by curious draft choices and free agent signings. Even LaMelo Ball, the 2021 Rookie of the Year, has struggled to stay on the floor and lift the team out of the play-in. In March, the Hornets hired Jeff Peterson, a former assistant general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, to lead a front office with a lot to prove. Time will tell whether the Hornets can get back to relevance, but Miller will be the face of the next era, for better or worse.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama players now in the NBA.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire