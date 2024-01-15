Former Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough selected by Birmingham Stallions in UFL Draft

A reunion is in the works as former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough was re-drafted by the Birmingham Stallions on Monday during the UFL Super Draft. Scarbrough was drafted in the seventh round by the Stallions.

In 2022, Scarbrough helped lead the Stallions to the USFL Championship game. He had 84 carries for 352 yards and a touchdown. In 2023, Scarbrough suffered an injury which caused him to miss the entire season. The Alabama native will look to continue his success from two seasons ago in Birmingham during the 2024 season.

Now, Scarbrough will have the opportunity to help lead the Stallions in the UFL (United Football League). The USFL and XFL merged during the offseason to form the new league. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how things go in 2024 under the merge.

