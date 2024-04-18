Former Alabama OT JC Latham visiting with the New York Jets

All signs indicate that former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle JC Latham will be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as he is meeting with the New York Jets this week. Not only are the Jets in dire need of an OT to protect star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets are the fourth team picking in the top ten that has visited with Latham alongside the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

Rodgers will be 40 years old entering the start of next season as well as coming off of a major Achilles tear so his athleticism will be quickly fading. As a result, the Jets are going to have to do a much better job providing him with protection, and to their credit, they have so far by adding Tyron Smith and John Simpson. However, the youth and upside of Latham will be way too much to pass up on for a team that has to keep some of an eye on the future.

There is no guarantee that any player is going to pan out in the NFL, but people around the league would be pretty shocked if Latham doesn’t become a solid starter in this league. Latham was the No. 5 overall recruit out of high school and saw action in 14 games as a true freshman at Alabama so the bright lights of New York won’t even be a thought for him.

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham is visiting tonight and Wednesday with the New York Jets. It will be the fourth team in the top 10 pick that Latham has visited, along with the Cardinals, Titans and Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2024

