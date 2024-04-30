Former Alabama LB Kendrick Blackshire re-entering the transfer portal

After legendary head coach Nick Saban retired from football and the Alabama Crimson Tide, we all knew there were going to be some players transferring. New head coach Kalen Deboer did an outstanding job of retaining the roster, but he unfortunately couldn’t keep everyone. One of the more upsetting departures was linebacker Kendrick Blackshire who decided to transfer to Texas.

Coming out of high school, Blackshire was a four-star recruit and in the ESPN top 300 out of Duncanville, TX. In three years with the Crimson Tide, Blackshire posted 25 total tackles and one forced fumble in mostly reserve minutes.

Blackshire spent only three to four months in Austin, TX, but it appears as if he will be on the move again after re-entering the transfer portal. Blackshire saw mostly back up reps in the Texas spring game behind sophomore Anthony Hill Jr, so I expect him to go somewhere that he can be a day one starter.

Texas LB Kendrick Blackshire has re-entered the transfer portal, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports. He came to Texas earlier this offseason from Alabama. Former four-star recruit who posted 16 tackles for the Tide last year. https://t.co/NSPt1zT1g2 pic.twitter.com/MYti91fXqp — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 30, 2024

