Former Alabama football defensive back selected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Alabama football cornerback Antonio Langham has been selected to the College Football Hall of Fame 2024 class, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

He becomes the 27th inductee from UA in the College Football Hall of Fame. He's the 23rd player from UA to join, too.

Langham played for Alabama from 1990-93, winning the national title in 1992. During his time with the Crimson Tide, Langham also won two SEC West Division championships and an SEC Championship; he was named the SEC Championship's most valuable player in 1992.

The Town Creek native tallied 141 tackles and 19 interceptions over his four-year career playing for Alabama; the 19 interceptions are a program high.

Among his accolades was the Thorpe award, given to the nation's top defensive back. Langham won it in 1993. He also was an All-American in 1992-93, becoming a unanimous selection in 1993. He also was first team All-SEC in both of those seasons as well.

Langham will be inducted officially on Dec. 10, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Outside of his college career, Langham was also a first-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, playing in the league for seven seasons.

