Former Alabama DB Antonio Kite signs with Auburn out of the transfer portal

The portal madness surrounding the Alabama football program just took a wild turn as former Crimson Tide defensive back Antonio Kite has now signed with the Auburn Tigers out of the NCAA transfer portal.

Kite, a former four-star recruit from Anniston entered the portal following the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban last week. On Wednesday, Kite officially signed the Crimson Tide’s arch-rival.

Kite signed with Alabama as a part of the 2022 recruiting class and would redshirt during the 2022 season. In 2023, Kite mostly contributed for the Tide on special teams before opting to hit the portal for the final three seasons of his college career.

