Former 5-star Dillon Mitchell's signing with Cincinnati Bearcats basketball now official

As reported on May 17, the Cincinnati Bearcats have added Texas transfer forward Dillon Mitchell for the 2024 season, making it official with his signing on Thursday, May 23.

Mitchell is the third transfer addition for UC coach Wes Miller, joining Connor Hickman from Bradley and Arrinten Page from Southern Cal.

A Golden Arches Bearcat

The 6-foot-8 Mitchell has two years of eligibility remaining and 71 starts to his name. He is the first McDonald's All-American to suit up for the Bearcats since Lance Stephenson in his 2010 Big East Rookie of the Year campaign.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Dillon to Cincinnati," Miller said. "He is one of the most dynamic and versatile players in the country. He’s already had a great deal of success on NCAA Tournament teams and I’m confident he can improve his production here at Cincinnati. We can’t wait to get Dillon and the rest of our players back to campus to begin our summer program next week."

He starts and finishes

Mitchell had 17 double-figure scoring games en route to averaging 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, the latter trailing only Kansas' Hunter Dickinson for the Big 12 lead. His career-high 21 points came against defending, and eventual, national champion UConn, when he also grabbed eight rebounds. His 30 blocks were second on the team, and he had 10 points and four rebounds over 37 minutes against UC at Fifth Third Arena.

Mitchell is from Tampa and had eight double-doubles including notable efforts against LSU, Texas Tech, Houston and TCU.

As a freshman, he started all 38 games for the Longhorns and led Texas with a 63.6% shooting percentage from the field. He averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, including eight points and nine rebounds against Gonzaga in his third game.

New faces for 2024

6-foot-8, 205-pound Dillon Mitchell, junior (Tampa, Fla./Texas)

6-foot-11, 245-pound Arrinten Page, sophomore (Atlanta, Ga./USC)

6-foot-3, 200-pound Connor Hickman, senior (Bloomington, Ind./Bradley)

6-foot-8, 185-pound Tyler Betsey, freshman (Windsor, Conn./St. Thomas More High School)

6-foot-9, 220-pound Tyler McKinley (Cincinnati, Ohio/Winton Woods High School)

