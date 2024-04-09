Former 49ers DB Logan Ryan retires from NFL after 11 seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Defensive back Logan Ryan may have figured he had already played his final NFL game when he went on a late-November Disney cruise to the Bahamas with his family.

On Tuesday, he made it official.

Ryan, 33, announced his retirement in a post on social media.

Ryan thanked each of the five teams for which he played during his 11-year career. He signed with the 49ers late in the season, and Super Bowl LVIII was his final game.

“(Thank you to) the San Francisco 49ers for bringing me off the cruise last season, joining a great organization, a great coaching staff and a great locker room and going on the run that we had,” he said.

Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support!



Thanks to the fans for watching!



Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children!



Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next 🥂 #LogOut pic.twitter.com/KQhIqA43TD — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 9, 2024

While Ryan was at sea during Thanksgiving, the 49ers reached out to express interest in signing him. The team needed help after the club had injuries to safeties Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum and their nickel defense was struggling.

Ryan said he stopped drinking on the cruise and spent a little more time in the gym on the big boat. He signed a contract with the 49ers on Dec. 5 to take him through the remainder of the season.

He appeared in five regular-season games with the 49ers, including two starts. Ryan started in place of rookie Ji’Ayir Brown in the 49ers’ playoff opener against the Green Bay Packers.

He was also elevated into the top nickel back role against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII due to cornerback Ambry Thomas’ struggles.

Ryan played 62 snaps in the Super Bowl and had seven tackles and one forced fumble in the 49ers’ 25-22 overtime loss.

Ryan began his career with the New England Patriots for four seasons and was on two Super Bowl-winning teams. He also played for Tennessee, the New York Giants and Tampa Bay.

He appeared in 154 regular-season games with 123 starts, while also starting 11 of the 19 postseason games in which he appeared. He finished his career with 19 interceptions in the regular season and two in the playoffs.

Ryan intercepted former teammate Tom Brady’s final pass attempt with the Patriots and returned it for a touchdown in a 2019 AFC wild-card playoff game while with the Titans.

“Man, what a great career, what a ride it was,” Ryan said. “A beautiful journey of highs and lows like they always are.”

