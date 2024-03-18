Former 4-star Georgia commitment picks Clemson

Four-star defensive back recruit Tae Harris decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 21, 2024. Now, Harris has committed to the Clemson Tigers.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound athlete is the No. 193 recruit and No. 15 safety in the rising senior class, per 247Sports. Harris is ranked as the No. 26 player in Georgia.

Tae Harris plays high school football for Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Georgia. Georgia football legend Nick Chubb also played for Cedartown.

Harris originally committed to Georgia football in June 2023. However, the Georgia coaching staff has significantly changed since Harris’ commitment to the Bulldogs.

Harris has received an invitation to play in the 2025 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Harris is a track athlete with elite speed. In fact, he ran a 10.7 second 100-meter dash in 2023.

Georgia football has five commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Kirby Smart and Georgia have just the No. 10 recruiting class in the class of 2025. However, the Bulldogs have a solid foundation with commitments from two five-star recruits. Clemson has 10 commitments in the class of 2025 and the nation’s third-ranked recruiting class.

Tae Harris is an explosive athlete with good lower body strength. On tape, Harris primarily plays cornerback. He is a sound tackler and big hitter. Harris does a good job of reading screen passes and is not afraid to attack opposing blockers.

