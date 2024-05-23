Forest Lakes Golf Course unveils new clubhouse

May 22—TIFTON — Forest Lakes Golf Course unveiled an addition to its grounds Friday morning, a brand new clubhouse.

Ryan Hogan, ABAC's vice president for enrollment, marketing and communications, called it "Not just an exciting day for ABAC, but for the greater Tifton community."

Hogan said dedication, community and support went into the ribbon cutting.

President of ABAC, Dr. Tracy Brundage, remembered being at the groundbreaking for the clubhouse. She called this project "a labor of love."

"It represents a great partnership [between] ABAC and this community," said Brundage, "and really gives us a chance to thank those who made this day possible."

Brundage gave a brief history of Forest Lakes. In 2002, Dr. Larry and Debra Moorman gifted the course to the ABAC Foundation. In 2008, the Moormans donated Forest Lakes' original clubhouse. "We continue to be thankful to the Moormans for this wonderful gift," she said.

Since then, the course has been not just a functioning golf course, but a learning environment for ABAC students. Brundage said many groups of students used it, spanning from environmental horticulture to wildlife and forestry.

"This golf course is really one of our learning labs," Brundage said.

The Stallions' golf team practices at the course. Brundage mentioned that under first-year head coach Sonny Skinner, ABAC won the GCAA championship and Whit Hayes will be playing in the NJCAA national tournament.

Brundage issued many thanks for making the new clubhouse possible, from those at ABAC to the Forest Lakes neighborhood.