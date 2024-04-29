'Forest caused Man City all sorts of problems'

[Getty Images]

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards says Nottingham Forest looked the best they have been all season and "caused all sorts of problems" for Manchester City.

"Nottingham Forest were really good for an hour," said Edwards on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast. "It was as well as I had seen them play this season.

"They caused Manchester City all sorts of problems. Chris Wood had so many chances, to the point he will be having nightmares about the shocking first miss.

"They piled the pressure on City but then they brought on Erling Haaland and he had one chance and takes it clinically."

Queens Park Rangers captain Asmir Begovic added: "You do not get many chances against Manchester City so when you do not take them it is inevitable you will get punished."

