'Forest cannot get caught by the same spending rule again next season'

[BBC]

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Steve Hodge believes "recruitment is the biggest issue within a football club" and that there will be a lot of changes made again this summer at the City Ground.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast, he said: "It's just the nature of the turnover of football clubs."

"There will be players who will be moved on. You have to have a refresh every summer anyway to get younger players like Murillo - who comes in from nowhere and takes the place by storm.

"As we know every year, recruitment is the biggest issue within a football club to go forward - that is vital, the older players will get eased out in time."

BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray said he thinks the club will approach the window in different way to how they did last season.

"I don't think Forest will be quite as flamboyant in the transfer market this summer. Obviously, given what's happened this season, the key is to not have a points deduction again next season," he said.

"Make sure that if they have to sell someone before 30 June to balance the books - then they do that. I think most of us are expecting that to have to happen."

He added: "The problem that Forest have got here is the rule - this is what caught them last season and they can't get caught by the same thing again next season.

"In what's going to be a stronger division next season a points deduction would potentially hamper you even more."

