Forest need to avoid 'fire sale of talent'

[BBC]

There are many reasons that relegation would be terrible for Nottingham Forest, but the thing that would hurt most is the thought of losing some of the best talent we've seen on Trentside this century.

It goes without saying that Morgan Gibbs-White lights up the City Ground whenever he sets foot on the pitch. Similarly, Murillo is the kind of defender who seems to have everything — except height, perhaps — but that's where his partnership with Willy Boly excels.

Anthony Elanga's blistering pace has defined the best of the Reds' attack this season, while on the other wing Callum Hudson-Odoi was a deserved player of the match against Sheffield United on Saturday. In goal, Matz Sels has revived a beleaguered back line.

I could go on - and let's not forget Ryan Yates' first Premier League goal - but there is the nucleus of a good squad here. There have been games when that was not exactly evident, games when very few looked worthy of the Garibaldi.

But it takes time to gel, to grow and to progress. That has been Forest's biggest problem while in the Premier League. There has been poor and wasteful recruitment, with so much change that it is difficult for everything to settle.

A lot of players will leave the City Ground this summer but, as long as the final two games of the season are not disastrous, it should only be those who are surplus to requirements. Not the fire sale of talent we have grown to love.

Pat Riddell can be found at The Famous Club