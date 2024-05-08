Forecasting the Commanders 2024 quarterback competition

Of course, Jayden Daniels is the projected future starter for the Commanders, but who will start on opening day this September?

Will Daniels be ready enough to be named the opening-day starter over Marcus Mariota?

Cody Benjamin of CBSsports.com asked that question for each NFL team where he feels there will be an actual quarterback competition during this offseason leading up to the launch of the 2024 NFL season.

Quickly, the big picture is that Benjamin sees open competitions for the Commanders, Broncos, Raiders, Vikings, Patriots, Giants, and Steelers.

What does Benjamin see regarding the Commanders’ offseason competition between Daniels and Mariota?

This is the one sham competition of the bunch. But unlike in Chicago, where there is zero question about Caleb Williams’ place atop the Bears’ depth chart, both Daniels and the new Commanders regime are publicly allowing for the notion that backup Marcus Mariota is in contention for the Week 1 gig. We’ll just say this: If Mariota starts, there is something deeply wrong here. Daniels is 23, played five years of college ball and just went No. 2 overall to a roster littered with veteran additions. His electric mobility should give him an instant hold on the job.

If you are interested, here is how Benjamin projects the other starting quarterback competitions for this upcoming season.

For what it is worth, who are the last ten Commanders’ opening-day starting quarterbacks?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire