Fore! Here’s how a golfer hit a Cadillac before the Myrtle Beach Classic began

After an errant swing, it’s courteous in golf to yell ‘Fore!”

By yelling ‘Fore,’ golfers alert anyone in front of them to get out of the way of the off-kilter shot and ensure they stay safe.

But an empty, parked car receives none of the benefits from the warning, and before the Myrtle Beach Classic teed off May 9, 2024, one Cadillac and golf ball had an unexpected meeting.

More than 140 Cadillacs are at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club. According to tournament Transportation Chair Scott Cunning, Cadillac is a sponsor for the event. For the Myrtle Beach Classic, Cadillacs were placed in the parking lot and along the different holes before the tournament, Cunning added. Usually placed under the cover of the golf course’s trees, it was unlikely that a golfer would hit one given PGA Tour golfers’ skill.

One such Cadillac, an Escalade, sat underneath the cover of trees along the sixth hole at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

However, during one of the pro-ams tournaments before the Myrtle Beach Classic, a golfer sliced a drive on hole six —leaving a ball peen hammer-like dent in the Escalade, Cunning said.

Cunning added that golfers hadn’t hit another car since, and the injured machine was moved to hole three.

Clear skies and warm weather shine down on Myrtle Beach Classic

Spectators gather in an amenity area near Hole 17 at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club during the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic. The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic has a $3.9 million event purse.

Saturday, May 11, 2024, saw much-improved weather compared to the first two days of the tournament when dark skies and a touch of rain lingered above the Myrtle Beach Classic. The sun was out, and with it, two alligators, instead of one, decided to enjoy the warm weather, according to the Golf Channel’s live coverage of the tournament.

Spectators and families congregated around the 17th hole, which featured a fan amenities area containing a Michelob Ultra bar, activities for kids, and a jumbotron airing the Myrtle Beach Classic and the concurrent Wells Fargo Championship.

Ron Jackson, wearing a salmon golf shirt and holding a beer near the 17th hole, liked the calm tournament.

“There are not thousands of people. ... You can get close to the play,” he said. It’s more personable.”

He moved to Myrtle Beach in 2020 after working for United Airlines for 25 years in northern California. Jackson has attended several PGA tournaments before and said he’d known about the Myrtle Beach Classic for a year.

Jackson, who performs maintenance duties at Grande Dunes’ members’ club, said he bought tickets on May 5, 2024, but only plans to attend Saturday, May 11, 2024, as he’s going to brunch for Mother’s Day.

“I didn’t know if I was going to come or not, but it turns out to be a great venue,” he added.