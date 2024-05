Football: Arrest after linesman punched at Anglesey match

A linesman was assaulted during a North Wales Coast West Premier League match [BBC]

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after a linesman was punched during a non-league football match.

It happened during Penrhyndeudraeth FC's 8-0 win at Amlwch FC's Lon Bach ground on Anglesey during a North Wales Coast West Premier League encounter on Saturday.

North Wales Police said the man had been bailed and inquiries were ongoing.

Penrhyndeudraeth FC has been asked to comment while Amlwch FC refused to comment.