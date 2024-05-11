Following visit, transfer safety Savion Riley commits to Colorado football

One week after visiting with Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, transfer portal safety Savion Riley committed to the Buffs on Saturday, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Colorado marks Riley’s second transfer commitment this offseason. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive back spent the past two years at Vanderbilt before entering the portal in December and committing to Miami. Riley was a Hurricane for about four months, seeing first-team reps this spring.

As a redshirt freshman at Vanderbilt last season, Riley played in eight games and started two. He finished the year with 48 total tackles, including a career-high 12 against the Florida Gators on Oct. 7.

247Sports tabbed the Acworth, Georgia native as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Including Riley, Colorado has landed seven defensive backs out of the transfer portal this offseason.

