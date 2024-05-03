Two uncommitted transfer portal players expected to visit Colorado, per reports

Uncommitted transfer portal players Sidney Fugar and Savion Riley are both expected to take official visits with the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend, according to Adam Munsterteiger.

Fugar is a 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive lineman who spent this past season at South Carolina. With the Gamecocks, he appeared in 10 games and started in four — two at right tackle and two at left tackle. In 2021 and 2022, Fugar played for the Western Illinois Leathernecks at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

The former three-star prospect from Connecticut entered the transfer portal on April 24 and visited the UCLA Bruins earlier this week, according to his X account.

I’m excited to go to Boulder go buffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/J913xSYc85 — SidneyFugar (@Sidadiesel) May 3, 2024

Riley, a safety, spent the last two seasons at Vanderbilt before entering the transfer portal and committing to Miami in December. However, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound defensive back re-entered the portal on Monday after only four months with the Hurricanes.

Riley totaled 48 total tackles in the Commodores’ defensive backfield last season.

Former Miami and former Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley is expected to take an official visit with the #CUBuffs this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Riley worked with the Hurricanes’ first-team defense this spring, along with Jaden Harris. In 2023, Riley played 343 defensive… — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) May 3, 2024

