Foden and Shaw win Football Writers' Association awards

Phil Foden has scored 16 times in the Premier League this term, Khadija Shaw has 21 Women's Super League goals [Getty Images]

Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw have each been named footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Foden, 23, has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for City this term.

The England midfielder received 42% of the vote for the men's award, beating Declan Rice in second and City team-mate Rodri in third.

Stockport-born Foden is the third City player in the last four years to win the award, following Erling Haaland's victory in 2023 and Ruben Dias' win in 2021.

Shaw, 27, is the Women's Super League top scorer this season with 21 goals in 18 games.

The Jamaican saw off competition from Chelsea's Lauren James to win the women's award, with City team-mate Alex Greenwood coming third.

The striker, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season with a foot injury, has helped City to a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Shaw is the second City player to win the award since its creation in 2018, following Nikita Parris in 2019.