Florida's Micah Handlogten stretchered out of SEC championship after horrific leg injury

Trainers attend to Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) after an apparent leg injury in the first half against the Auburn Tigers (Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

Micah Handlogten, Florida's 7-foot-1 center, sustained a serious leg injury during the SEC championship game against Auburn.

The injury happened during the first half, when Handlogten took a hard fall. Initial reports indicate it's an issue with his shin or ankle.

The arena fell silent after Handlogten went down, with Florida players — some in tears — huddling together while the trainers worked on their teammate's leg. Handlogten's family quickly came down onto the court to be with him. Auburn players kneeled and said a prayer.

An air cast was applied to Handlogten's leg and he was loaded onto a stretcher. As he was taken off the court, the crowd erupted into a standing ovation and each of his teammates went to console him.

According to CBS Sports' Jacob Rudner, Handlogten is being taken to the hospital for "an apparent broken leg."