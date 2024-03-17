Florida's Micah Handlogten stretchered out of SEC championship after horrific leg injury
Micah Handlogten, Florida's 7-foot-1 center, sustained a serious leg injury during the SEC championship game against Auburn.
The injury happened during the first half, when Handlogten took a hard fall. Initial reports indicate it's an issue with his shin or ankle.
The arena fell silent after Handlogten went down, with Florida players — some in tears — huddling together while the trainers worked on their teammate's leg. Handlogten's family quickly came down onto the court to be with him. Auburn players kneeled and said a prayer.
Scenes with Micah Handlogten getting put on stretcher. Complete silence in Bridgestone Arena. Awful. pic.twitter.com/uGdQRgZ43A
— Brian Stultz (@brianjstultz) March 17, 2024
Micah Handlogten’s mom is out there now. Auburn is praying.
Dead silent in this place. pic.twitter.com/SuCEcurpMh
— Nathan King (@NathanKing247) March 17, 2024
Auburn’s team is huddled to pray for Handlogten. pic.twitter.com/bZgMw0ndxT
— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 17, 2024
An air cast was applied to Handlogten's leg and he was loaded onto a stretcher. As he was taken off the court, the crowd erupted into a standing ovation and each of his teammates went to console him.
The entire #Gators team comes to see Micah Handlogten as he’s carted off the court. pic.twitter.com/rBPKB1uNJ3
— Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) March 17, 2024
Standing ovation for Florida's Micah Handlogten as he is taken off the court on a stretcher.
Handlogten’s Gator teammates coming over to console him. pic.twitter.com/ddHCgy2zED
— Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) March 17, 2024
According to CBS Sports' Jacob Rudner, Handlogten is being taken to the hospital for "an apparent broken leg."