Florida State transfer DJ Lundy is a major addition to Colorado football. 3 reasons why

DJ Lundy is a big reason why Florida State went undefeated and had one of the nation's best defenses in 2023. Now, the hard-nosed, run-stopping linebacker is headed to Boulder.

Lundy announced his signing with the Buffaloes on Christmas Day after four seasons at Florida State. During that span, the 6-foot-1, 244-pound LB totaled 183 tackles (16.5 for a loss), five sacks, one forced fumble, eight pass deflections and one interception. He racked up a career-high six tackles for loss to go along 54 total tackles and two sacks for the 13-0 Seminoles in 2023.

For a Colorado defense that allowed 176.4 rushing yards per game (second worst in Pac-12), Lundy, who was the highest-graded LB against the run in the country last season, according to Pro Football Focus, should make a significant impact.

Here are three reasons why:

Lundy brings a wealth of game experience to a position of need

Lundy appeared in 45 games with 17 starts for Florida State over the last four years and was projected to be the Seminoles' most experienced linebacker in 2024. Colorado has just one returning linebacker — LaVonta Bentley — who started at least six games last season. Inexperience at the position should open the door for Lundy to start alongside Bentley from Day 1 and make an immediate impact in the run game.

Lundy is a run-stopping specialist

Florida State allowed the sixth-fewest points per game (15.9) in the nation this regular season thanks to a stout run defense anchored by Lundy. Not only was he third on the team in total tackles (54), but Lundy's 91.3 run defense grade was first among FBS linebackers, according to PFF. Colorado struggled to stop the run in 2023, allowing half of its opponents (TCU, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona and Utah) to rush for at least 200 yards. The Seminoles, due in large part to Lundy, allowed just one team (Virginia Tech) all season to reach 200 rushing yards in a game.

Lundy's versatility could make him a contributor on offense

Over the last two seasons, Florida State's coaching staff has found ways to utilize Lundy's size and athleticism around the goal line, and he rewarded them with four offensive touchdowns. Lundy converted on a pair of one-yard rushing touchdowns to go along with a two-yard touchdown catch in 2022. This season, Lundy once again capped off a touchdown drive against Boston College with a one-yard plunge from the fullback position. Colorado, at times, had trouble finishing drives with a touchdown after reaching the red zone in 2023. In fact, quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the Buffaloes in rushing touchdowns (4), highlighting their inability to convert in short-yardage situations. Lundy is the rare type of athlete who can help Colorado's running game on both sides of the ball.

