DJ Lundy returning to FSU; 3 transfer linebackers for Colorado football to target

Florida State's DJ Lundy (10) signs autographs after the team's NCAA college football game against North Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

DJ Lundy would've been a major addition to a Colorado defense that struggled to stop the run in 2023. After committing to the Buffaloes on Christmas Day, however, the Florida State linebacker has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will return to Tallahassee, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

It's a significant loss for a Colorado defense that allowed 176.4 rushing yards per game (second worst in Pac-12) and has just one returning linebacker — LaVonta Bentley — who started at least six games in 2023. Lundy likely would've slotted in as a Day 1 starter, considering the fact that he was the highest-graded LB against the run in the country last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

His return to Florida State means Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes' recruiting staff must work quickly to address a position of need since many of the portal's top LBs are already committed.

With that in mind, here are three linebackers still in the transfer portal who the Buffs should target.

Julien Simon, Tulsa

Notable: The 6-foot-1, 227-pound LB entered the transfer portal on Dec. 26 after one season at Tulsa. Simon played in all 12 games for the Golden Hurricanes in 2023, racking up 58 total tackles (10 for a loss) and 2.5 sacks. The former four-star recruit spent two seasons at USC before transferring to Tulsa and will have two years of eligibility left. Colorado director of player personnel Corey Phillips follows Simon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Back in 2020, 247Sports' national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman compared Simon to current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack.

"Able to diagnose plays with instincts and quickness to jump routes and break on the ball," Huffman said of Simon in 2020. "Can run and get into the backfield and drop the ball-carrier or run stride-for-stride in pass coverage. Able to cover backs, tight ends and receivers. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and second-day NFL draft pick."

Ozzie Nicholas, Princeton

Notable: The 6-foot-2, 225-pound LB entered the portal on Nov. 27 after putting together a unanimous first-team All-Ivy League season at Princeton in 2023. Nicholas racked up 104 tackles (6.5 for a loss) and 4.5 sacks for the Tigers en route to earning FCS All-American honors (Pro Football Focus). The Princeton transfer has received offers from Houston, San Diego State, Temple, UCF and others and has one year of eligibility left. Phillips also follows Nicholas on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Shows good awareness and ability to read and diagnose plays, shows adequate change of direction and ability to play in space and cover," Huffman said of Nicholas in 2019. "At his best coming downhill and getting into the backfield. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as third-day NFL draft pick or undrafted free agent."

Jaylen Wester, FAU

Notable: The 6-foot, 200-pound LB entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4 after two seasons at FAU where he racked up 116 total tackles (12 for a loss), two sacks and an interception for the Owls during that span. Wester played at FAU alongside his older brother, LaJohntay, who just committed to Colorado on Jan. 9. Jaylen following his brother to Boulder appeared likely even before Lundy's decision to return to Florida State. Now, it seems like just a matter of time.

The Wester brothers on the Florida Atlantic University football team: John Wester Jr. (41), Lajohntay Wester (1) and Jaylen Wester(21)

According to LaJohntay, "he's (Jaylen) probably going to be the best out of us three (Wester brothers)."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: DJ Lundy returning to FSU; 3 transfer LBs for Colorado to target