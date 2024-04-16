Florida State sweeps rival Miami despite pitching woes

Apr. 16—Despite the pitching staff struggling through the series, Florida State swept in-state rival and ACC foe Miami over the weekend.

Game one was a close call for the 'Noles. Despite Max Williams' two-run homer in the seventh, which gave FSU the lead, the Semi"'Noles struggled at the plate. Combined, the "Noles line up had just five hits.

Jamie Arnold was arguably the Semioles' only truly effective pitcher in the series.

The starter earned his seventh win of the season as he went seven complete inning snap relinquished the mound after striking out nine Hurricanes and allowing just four hits. Joe Charles got the save with two innings of work and a strikeout after facing five batters.

Despite facing adversity from the Hurricanes, the "Noles pulled out the 5-4 victory.

Florida State got back to their usual high-scoring ways, dropping 11 on Miami in game two of the series. Fans of offense got a treat as the 'Noles secure 13 hits to Miami's 12. Florida State also scored in every inning except the eighth with James Tibbs III homered in the fourth.

The FSU hurlers had a rough day on the mound against Miami, relinquishing 12 total hits for seven runs and four walks.

Brennan Oxford was the only truly effective pitcher in the game, going 4.2 innings with 4 K's and one run allowed. No other Florida State pitcher went more than two innings as starter Brady Lock allowed six hits and four runs on four errors.

Miami's Daniel Cuvet was no help to the "'Noles bullpen as he was a menace at the plate. The Hurricanes' third baseman with three hits and four RBI's in five plate appearances.

The 'Noles pitchers continued to struggle in game three, relying on their bats to get the job done. FSU pitchers combined for only four strikeouts with four errors and nine hits allowed.Andrew Armstrong got the win and Connor Hults got the save despite neither recording a strikeout in the game.

Meanwhile, the 'Noles bats were solid, combining for nine hits with Cam Smith smashing a two-run homer to right field making it 5-2. Florida State went on to win 6-4, completing the sweep of Miami.