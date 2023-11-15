Florida State football remains No. 4 in third College Football Playoff Rankings

Following its 27-20 win over rival Miami, undefeated Florida State remained No. 4 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Seminoles improved to 10-0 and completed a perfect 8-0 ACC schedule with the win over the Hurricanes. Quarterback Jordan Travis threw a touchdown for the 22nd consecutive game and running back Trey Benson scored a pair of touchdowns in the victory. Defensively, the Noles allowed Miami to complete just 33 percent of its passes, the fifth consecutive game that FSU has held its opponent under 50 percent completions.

Florida State continues to lead the country by allowing just 46.9 percent completions this season, the only team under 50 percent. The Noles also rank first in pass breakups with 61 and passes defended with 68 and are second with six passing touchdowns allowed.

FSU has held all 10 opponents under 30 points this season, the longest active streak in the ACC, fourth-longest in the country and one of just six schools to not allow a 30-point game this year. The Seminoles have won 16 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in the nation, tied for the third-longest in school history and tied for the fifth-longest in ACC history.

Florida State is one of six teams in the country and the only ACC team ranked in the top-15 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Noles are one of four teams nationally with a top-25 passing offense and passing defense.

FSU's offense leads the ACC in fewest interceptions thrown (2, No. 2 nationally), fewest turnovers (5, No. 2 nationally), touchdowns (49, No. 13), passing efficiency (160.89, No. 15) and yards per completion (13.66, No. 25).

Florida State has now been included in eight consecutive CFP rankings dating to last season. FSU is also No. 4 in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls, marking 11 straight weeks in the top-five of both polls.

Florida State plays North Alabama in the home finale at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on CW.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (10-0) vs. North Alabama (3-7)

When/where: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: The CW Network/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State football remains No. 4 in College Football Rankings