Florida State decommit CJ Heard reportedly deciding between Colorado and UCLA

Colorado may not be finished adding to its 2024 recruiting class.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, uncommitted three-star safety CJ Heard is deciding between Colorado and UCLA. The former Florida State commit will visit both schools in the coming days before announcing his decision on Feb. 8, Wiltfong reported Tuesday.

Heard decommitted from the Seminoles on Nov. 19, about one month before the early signing period. He’s now the highest-ranked uncommitted safety in the class of 2024, per 247Sports.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds, Heard picked up an offer from Colorado last May.

Heard recorded 72 total tackles, eight TFLs, one interception and seven passes defended in 13 games during his senior season at Woodward Academy in Georgia. The 2024 prospect also rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

With only six signees, including three from Heard’s home state of Georgia, Colorado’s 2024 high school recruiting class is the smallest in the Big 12.

CJ Heard, the highest ranked uncommitted S in the Class of 2024, is down to both Colorado and UCLA, via @SWiltfong247 🏈 The former Florida State commit says he is announcing his commitment on February 8. PROFILE: https://t.co/o08sZGPph6 STORY: https://t.co/1INFBnRHrR pic.twitter.com/ddegcqE2IO — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 31, 2024

