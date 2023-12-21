One thing to know about each of Colorado’s 2024 high school signees

Only five class of 2024 high school prospects made things official with Colorado during the first day of the early signing period.

While it’s certainly a small group, it doesn’t lack talent as Drelon Miller, Kam Mikell and Brandon Davis-Swain are all considered four-star recruits by 247Sports. Colorado fans are also holding out hope that five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton will sign before the early period ends.

In addition to those five high school signees, 16 transfer portal players signed with the Buffs on Wednesday, giving head coach Deion Sanders the top-ranked transfer class in the country.

Below is one thing you should know about each of Colorado’s five class of 2024 high school signees:

DL Brandon Davis-Swain

Davis-Swain was named the 2023 Metro Detroit Defensive Player of the Year following his senior season at West Bloomfield High School in Michigan.

RB Micah Welch

Over his four varsity seasons at Baldwin High School in Georgia, Welch rushed for 3,759 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was also named the Georgia Region 4-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Athlete Kamron Mikell

Coach Prime and CU hold onto Kam Mikell. There was some late chatter with programs closer to home but the Peach State star sticks with the Buffshttps://t.co/4Fi1IoRGSa https://t.co/eN1SHpTHe1 — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) December 20, 2023

Mikell could end up developing into a two-way player for the Buffs.

“They now want me to start at receiver, then play some defensive back,” Mikell told On3 in November. “They want to work me in on both sides of the ball like Travis Hunter. Seeing what they have done with him made a big impact. I would love to play both sides of the ball and not limit myself to one position. I know Colorado has a plan for me.”

WR Drelon Miller

How about some love for Drelon Miller, the 9th-highest rated signee in CU history? He once did this on 4th-and-13, down 56-48 in double OT of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TqQoe9Y8vB — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) December 20, 2023

Miller is the highest-rated wide receiver to ever sign with Colorado, according to 247Sports. He’s currently rated at .9694, just ahead of Mikell (.9501).

DL Eric Brantley

While several other recruits have come and gone, Brantley stayed true to the commitment he gave Colorado in December of last year.

