Florida’s starting QB among CBS Sports’ top 100 players in 2024

The spring practice season is over for Florida football and the last couple of months, while still very early on in the process, has given the fans and the media a better idea of where the Gators are going this coming fall.

CBS Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer took some time before the transfer portal opened on Monday to rank his top 100 college football players for the upcoming 2024 campaign. Somewhat surprisingly, he included incumbent starting quarterback Graham Mertz among his best, coming in at No. 86.

“Yep. I’m a believer in Mertz,” Brockermeyer begins. “Don’t forget he profiled as an elite prospect out of high school. A change of scenery, from Madison to Gainesville, did him well in 2023. He was consistent, completing 73% of his passes for the season for 2,900 yards, and took care of the football, throwing just three picks.

“Florida has an unbelievably difficult schedule ahead and Mertz’s favorite target Ricky Pearsall is off to the NFL. Mertz can really silence the doubters if he delivers a good season in what will be choppy waters.”

The Gators kick off their 2024 regular-season schedule on Aug. 31 against the Miami Hurricanes inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida opens its SEC schedule with the Texas A&M Aggies arriving in the Swamp on Sept. 14.

