Florida receives two crystal ball predictions for legacy 4-star RB

Four-star running back Treyaun Webb said after one of his visits earlier this month that he thought about committing to Florida before departing campus. Webb and his cousin and former star Gators cornerback Dee Webb visited the Swamp again this past weekend.

247Sports’ Florida recruiting reporters Blake Alderman and Jacob Rudner have opted to submit crystal ball predictions with high confidence of seven for Webb after another strong visit to the Gators this weekend.

Webb hails from nearby Jacksonville, Florida, and plays for Trinity Christian that have produced players like Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, Florida wide receiver Marcus Burke, Florida State and Indiana receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. recently. The 247Sports composite rankings have Webb as the 116th overall prospect and as the fifth-best running back in the country.

Coach Billy Napier had his work cut out for him once he took over the Gators program. Florida was an afterthought for Webb under previous head coach Dan Mullen. They quickly surged up his leaderboard and became the favorite.

Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke want to take two tailbacks this cycle. The top target on their board is Cedric Baxter Jr. and would love to couple him with Webb.

