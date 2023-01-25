Florida quality control assistant leaves for on-field role at SEC school

One sign of a successful program is when your assistant coaches and staff get poached for bigger roles elsewhere. That seems to have happened to Billy Napier this week when quality control assistant Deron Wilson left his role in Gainesville for an on-field position at Arkansas.

Wilson will serve as the Razorbacks’ secondary coach. At Florida, Wilson worked with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond in developing the Gators’ young secondary. Before his arrival in Gainesville, Wilson spent two seasons as McNeese State’s defensive coordinator. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UTSA before being promoted to defensive coordinator.

In his time at McNeese State, Wilson coached the No. 1 ranked defense in the Southland Conference. While at UTSA, he was a part of a defensive staff that saw the Road Runners’ defense finish in the top ten in 2017. He can also take credit for coaching two Southland Conference defensive MVPs, 14 All-Southland Conference players, and two All-C-USA players. He has also coached NFL defensive backs Jordan Moore and Tariq Woolen, who was a 5th-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Wilson played defensive back at Southern Miss from 2009-2012, starting in 39 games and earning multiple awards, including Freshman All-American Second Team honors in 2010.

