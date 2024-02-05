Florida parts ways with director of player engagement and NIL

The University of Florida’s former director of player engagement and NIL Marcus-Castro Walker is no longer a part of the school’s athletic program, according to a report last week.

“Marcus Castro-Walker is not employed by the athletic department,” UF spokesperson Steve McClain said in a statement to Swamp247.

Castro-Walker was the focus of the NCAA’s investigation into the football program’s recruitment of quarterback Jaden Rashada, which was first announced on Jan. 19; he was named in the report the day after. The school received notice from the NCAA of the pending investigation back in June.

He came to Gainesville with some experience already under his belt, having spent four years as the director of college personnel with the Arizona State Sun Devils before a one-year stint with the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the program’s director of player development. Coincidentally, Rashada ended up at ASU after the dust settled.

“We have been and will continue to cooperate with the NCAA,” McClain said. “We hold ourselves to high standards of excellence and integrity on and off the field. Because we follow NCAA policies about maintaining confidentiality, we are unable to offer additional comments.”

