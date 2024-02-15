Florida offensive tackle Ziyare Addison is offered by Rutgers football

Ziyare Addison pulled in two Big Ten offers on Wednesday night. The first of those offers came from Rutgers football.

The Scarlet Knights offered the offensive tackle from Sumner High School (Riverview, Florida). At 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Addison has a good frame that can easily add more quality size in a college strength and conditioning program.

He has a good wingspan and moves very well. In addition to Rutgers, Addison was also offered on Wednesday by USC.

A consensus four-star recruit, Addison adds the two Big Ten offers to a growing recruitment. He currently holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami and Oklahoma among others.

On3 ranks him as the No. 244 player in the nation. He posted on social media on Wednesday night about the offer from Rutgers:

Rutgers is looking to build on some momentum in Florida in recent months. The first commit for the 2025 recruiting class is quarterback Sean Ashenfelder, who also held offers from Pittsburgh UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, Pittsburgh, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

He committed to Rutgers in mid-September.

In late December, Rutgers defeated Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The win saw Rutgers finish 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) while playing the second-toughest schedule in college football.

