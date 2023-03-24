Florida getting this rising 2024 offensive tackle on campus

The latest recruit to lock in a trip with the Florida Gators is sophomore offensive tackle Juan Gaston Jr., who announced that he’d be in Gainesville on Saturday through his social media accounts.

UF hasn’t yet offered Gaston a scholarship, but he’s collected offers from some of the best in the SEC. Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M are all among his two dozen offers, so it wouldn’t be surprising to extend one on Saturday.

At 6-foot-7 inches tall and 315 pounds, Gaston has the size that Florida looks for in its offensive linemen. He has a basketball background — his dad played collegiately at Georgia Tech — and long arms to match. All of those physical attributes translate to a fine offensive tackle, too. He’ll need some developing over the next two years of high school and perhaps after, but the upside is too high to ignore here.

The Georgia Bulldogs have the best current odds to land Gaston at 50.0%, according to the On3 prediction machine. The Volunteers are second at 15.5% and Alabama is a close third at 13.3%. Florida could easily take over Georgia Tech for fourth place as the Yellow Jackets hold just a 1.0% chance to sign Gaston.

The only major recruiting service to rank Gaston is Rivals. His 5.8 rating on the site is good for the No. 116 spot nationally and the No. 13 spot among offensive tackles in the class of 2025. Word is certainly getting out about Gaston, so expect him to get graded by 247Sports and On3 soon.

