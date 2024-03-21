Florida getting 5-star FSU OL commit back on campus for visit

Florida’s push to flip Raines (Jacksonville) offensive lineman Solomon Thomas from Florida State isn’t slowing down any time soon, and the Gators plan to host the elite in-state recruit on yet another unofficial visit, according to 247Sports.

After an extended visit in January, Thomas will return to Florida on April 5-6 to see the Gators in their second spring scrimmage. The visit will give him a better feel for the coaching he’d get in Gainesville.

Thomas is close with the offensive line coach at Florida State, which is a lot to overcome after a verbal commitment is out. Still, he’s keeping his options open, visiting South Carolina, LSU and Miami over the spring. The Tigers and Hurricanes have been named along with Florida as the teams pushing the hardest to flip him.

Completing the flip here will take some work, but it isn’t out of the question. Florida has struggled to secure a commitment from elite offensive line recruits over the better half of the last decade. Stealing one from a team on the schedule each season would be a massive win for Billy Napier’s recruiting staff.

Florida has five players under verbal commitment from the class of 2025 at publishing time, including a pair of offensive linemen — four-star interior lineman Peyton Joseph and three-star tackler Enoch Wangoy.

Thomas is ranked No. 13 on the 247Sports composite and is No. 1 among interior offensive linemen in the class of 2025. He’s also considered the second-best player in the class to come out of Florida, regardless of position.

