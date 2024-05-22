Florida’s freshman center named to Australia Select Team

Basketball Australia announced its Australia Select team roster on Wednesday, which included Florida freshman forward/center Alex Condon. The team will compete at the Nissay Cup in Japan on June 22 and 23 in Japan.

The 6-foot-11-inch, 230-pound native of Perth, Australia, earned Southeastern Conference All-Freshman honors during the 2023-24 season, averaging 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds and leading the Gators with 45 blocked shots.

He appeared in all 31 games, finishing the regular season ranked No. 167 and No. 100 in offensive and defensive rebounding rates, respectively, and No. 128 in block percentage among all qualified Division I players.

“This tour of Asia helps us bring a broader group across our senior teams together and reinforce that they are a part of the whole,” said Jason Smith, Basketball Australia’s Executive General Manager-High Performance. “The Boomers aren’t defined by the final 12 that eventually head to tournaments like the Olympics but a sum of every player that contributes and competes.

“Our aspiration continues in providing a multi-faceted system where every player feels supported in their journey as an Australian basketballer. This starts from their days as a junior representative on to the biggest stages in the world.”

Condon played in five games at the semi-pro NBL1 level in Australia before coming to Florida, averaging 12.4 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the field — including a 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

