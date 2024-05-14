Florida football season opener against Miami an afternoon kickoff. Here's when the game starts

The time for Florida football's season opener against state rival Miami on Aug. 31 has been set.

The two teams will meet in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at The Swamp in a game that will air on ABC.

Miami holds a 29-27 edge in the series but the Florida Gators won the last meeting between the two schools, beating the Hurricanes 24-20 on Aug. 24, 2019 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Florida beat the Hurricanes 26-3 in 2008 in the last meeting between the two teams at The Swamp.

What time does Florida football play Miami in season opener?

For the third straight year under head coach Billy Napier, the Gators will open the season against a power conference team. Florida beat Utah 29-26 in Napier's debut in 2022 at The Swamp but lost to the Utes 24-11 to open the 2023 season in Salt Lake City.

"Much like growing up and keeping track of University of Florida football, you go back to my middle school, high school, the early parts of my coaching career, I think that’s when Miami was thriving and we certainly have a ton of respect for that," Napier said Monday at a Gator Caravan event on Monday in Ponte Vedra Beach. "Anytime you’re playing an instate opponent I think there’s going to be a little something extra on the line. I think our players know their players."

