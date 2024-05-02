Florida football lands pledge from USC OL transfer. Here's who committed

Florida football made its first big splash in the spring transfer portal period on Thursday, landing a commitment from USC offensive lineman Jason Zandamela, per On3 Sports.

BREAKING: Former USC IOL Jason Zandamela has Committed to Florida, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 305 IOL was the Top Available IOL in the Transfer Portal (per On3)



True Freshman with all 4 years of eligibility remaining



Huge Pickup for the Gators! 🐊https://t.co/TF3uFrVpMa pic.twitter.com/9QmpBVjnjq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 2, 2024

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Zandamela, a four-star recruit from Clearwater Academy, enrolled at USC early before opting to enter the portal this spring. He's a true freshman with four years of eligibility remaining and was rated by On3 as the top interior offensive lineman in the portal. Zandamela visited the Florida Gators campus last weekend.

A native of Mozambique, Africa, Zandamela was a former rugby player who began playing football when he moved to the United States in 2020. He worked his way up to becoming one of the top high school football players in the country, earning 2023 USA Today Florida Network Preseason All-State Team and 2023 MaxPreps Preseason All-American Second Team honors before being named a 2024 Under Armour All-American.

Zandamela will add depth to both guard spots for UF. Sophomore Knijeah Harris is the projected starter for UF at left guard, while junior Dameion George Jr. has been moved inside from tackle to start at right guard.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football lands former USC offensive lineman from transfer portal