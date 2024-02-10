Florida ‘first four out’ in The Athletic’s bracket watch ahead of Auburn

Florida basketball looks to get back on the winning track on Saturday when they host the Auburn Tigers for a mid-afternoon matchup The Gators of another signature win over a fellow Southeastern Conference squad to stay in contention for the NCAA Tournament.

With the Big Dance a little more than a month away, the major publications have been churning out their bracket watches, including The Athletic’s Brian Bennett. His latest release has the Orange and Blue among the first four out of the tournament, joining the Nevada Wolf Pack, Xavier Musketmen and Wake Forest Demon Deacons in that distinction.

In the Athletic’s previous update, Todd Golden’s gang landed in the “on the bubble” category— which was the third of three tiers – according to author Justin Williams.

Looking around the Southeastern Conference, Bennett’s bracket includes the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), Auburn Tigers (No. 3), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 4), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 5), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 6), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 9), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 10) and Ole Miss (No. 10). Ole Miss is also among the last four byes.

The Gators host Auburn inside the O’Connell Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire